LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police from the Bloomington police post have arrested five men accused of child solicitation.
According to a news release from the agency, the investigation began in early December, when a concerned citizen in Lawrence County, Indiana, gave officers a tip that several men were soliciting a minor for sexual favors. The caller believed the minor to be a 15-year-old girl.
Police say they launched five separate investigations into each of the men -- investigations that involved several search warrants as well as analysis of electronic communications between the suspects and the victim.
The investigation was reviewed by the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office, as well as a Lawrence County Superior Court judge, and warrants were issued for their arrests.
On Thursday night, police arrested all five of the suspects: 58-year-old Roger Keith, 25-year-old Thomas Pinnick, 35-year-old Brandon Dipasquale, 47-year-old Travis Henry and 24-year-old James Wheeler.
All five men are being held in the Lawrence County Jail.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Greg Day issued the following statement: "I commend not only the teamwork and cooperation to successfully serve five warrants at the same time in four counties but also Trp. Whyte for his tireless hard work on these investigations. Without a doubt, this investigation has saved young girls in our community from becoming victims to such alleged predators."
