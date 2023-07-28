LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State police want Hoosiers to know about an asphalt scam in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police said Friday that residents should be on the lookout for a white, four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with a red 4x4 emblem.
The agency said a resident in Bloomfield reported three men stopping to offer their services to reseal a driveway on Wednesday, July 26. But instead of getting to work, police said two of the men distracted the homeowner while the other man entered the home, stealing money and valuables.
If you've become a victim of the scam, or know someone who has, call the ISP Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Jasper Post at (812) 482-1441, the Evansville Post at (812) 867-2079 or any local law enforcement agency.
