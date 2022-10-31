LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is holding a Trooper Hiring Seminar at its Sellersburg posted on Nov. 5.
The seminar is for those interested in joining ISP. It goes from 9 a.m. to noon at 8014 Highway 311, Sellersburg, Ind.
According to ISP, the free seminar is designed to offer valuable insights on how to be successful in the ISP selection process. Troopers will be there to answer questions and host a mini-workout session.
Each seminar is capped at 40 participants.
To reserve a spot, email ISPRecruiting@isp.in.gov. Click here to apply to be a trooper.
