Indiana State Police in Sellersburg roll out local drug tip line

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police in Sellersburg has rolled out a new drug crime tip line aimed at creating a more direct line from tipsters to troopers.
The new number was created for residents of Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington Counties to call post 45 directly with complaints and tips about tips of drug-related behavior.
“Sometimes, even the smallest information that might be related to drug-related activity in the area can be the piece that helps bring an investigation together,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said.
The new number is (812)-248-4378, and it can lead callers to speak directly with a trooper or leave an anonymous message.
“We have what we call an all crimes policing squad,” Huls said. “That squad basically just deals with drug investigations. We also have our drug enforcement units. This information will be for both of those units to be able to get that new drug information.”
For several years, ISP has had a statewide tip line at 1-800-453-4756, but investigators hope this localized approach will lead to better results.
“It’s exciting to have this new opportunity to have more information," Huls said. "All that information put together might lead to a big case. Hopefully people say, ‘Hey I know these guys, and it will increase the number of calls that come in.'”
Local drug tip line: (812)-248-4378
Statewide: 1-800-453-4756
