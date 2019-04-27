CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after authorities say a Clarksville Police officer shot and killed a man.
Officials say the shooting happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. on West Howard Street.
Police say a call was received about a domestic disturbance possibly involving a gun.
Both Clarksville Police and Indiana State Police went to the scene and found a man with a gun. Authorities say he ran back inside a house and barricaded himself.
According to investigators, the man was told to drop his gun, but refused. Authorities say at least one Clarksville Police officer then fired hitting the man.
Officers say they gave him first aid, and he was taken to U of L Hospital, where he later died.
"Every situation is unknown until you get there naturally. And sometimes after you arrive to the situation, it quickly evolves or changes," said Cpl. Carey Huls, of Indiana State Police.
Police say all of the officers are okay.
The man who died, nor the officer who shot him, have been identified.
Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
