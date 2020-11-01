LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot by Seymour Police Sunday night.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard in Seymour around 8:30 p.m., the Seymour Police Department said in a Facebook post.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said a man was "hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment." Wheeles did not know the man's condition.
It is also unclear how many officers were involved or fired their weapons, but no officer injuries were reported, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
