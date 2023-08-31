LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after an officer shot a woman in Sellersburg.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Liam Noble Circle in Sellersburg around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. That's off Highway 60 between St. Joe Road and Poindexter Lane.
Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post says a neighbor called 911 after hearing gun shots.
Officers arrived at the scene and heard more gunshots. They later determined there was a woman in her 50's inside the home who was armed with a weapon. Police say they tried to get the woman to come out when they saw her in the garage but she shut the door on them.
Officers continued to try and negotiate with the woman. ISP says it later used a drone and saw the woman on the back deck with a handgun. SWAT was called in as negotiations continued. SWAT then made entrance into the home after announcing it would make entry. That's when police say the woman shot at them. Officers fired back hitting her.
She was hit at least once and was taken to the hospital for surgery. Her condition is listed as critical, but she's expected to survive.
Police believe the woman was using alcohol.
ISP says there was a juvenile in the home early on, but left before police arrived.
ISP continues to investigate. The name of the woman and any charges have not been released.
