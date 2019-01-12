LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after officers shot and killed an armed man in southeast Indiana.
ISP officers and the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a disturbance with a man armed with a firearm just before 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 12300 block of Five Point Road, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
Police say the suspect pointed a gun at a deputy and a trooper when they arrived on scene and approached the home. Both officers fired their officers at the man, who was hit by "at least one of the officers' rounds," Wheeles said.
Officers rendered first aid to the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital where he died. No officers were injured.
The names of the officers involved and the suspect are expected to be released at some point, according to Wheeles.
ISP will continue the investigation into the shooting. Once the investigation is finished it will be forwarded to the Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office for review.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
