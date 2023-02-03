LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a sheriff's officer shot and wounded a man Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said "at least one" Jennings County sheriff's officer shot and wounded a man around 2:30 p.m., but it's unclear what the circumstances are that led to the shooting.
The ISP spokesperson said it happened at an abandoned building on West County Road 175 North, about four miles northwest of North Vernon.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries and condition are unclear at this time.
Wheeles said sheriff's officers and state police troopers are on scene. No officers or troopers were injured in the shooting.
ISP will handle the investigation.
