SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two men were found dead in Scott County.
According to police, the men's bodies were found inside a mobile home on West Lake Road in Scottsburg.
Authorities say one of the men, who has been identified as Larry Marlowe, was shot by homeowner Michael Jones after he tried to get inside the mobile home. Police say Jones then locked himself inside and shot and killed himself.
Officials say the motive for the shootings is not known.
Authorities say there's believed to be no further threat to the public.
Police are continuing to investigate the case.
