LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More details are being released in a train crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two others Saturday in southern Indiana.
The crash happened on Christie Road, less than a mile from U. S. Highway 31, around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. State police spent part of Sunday reconstructing the crash that involved a car and a train in Austin, Indiana. The intersection where the crash happened does not have crossing arms, just two stop signs.
Indiana State Police say arms don't often deter people from crossing the tracks. Because of the length of the train and how long the accident scene is, it will take time for investigators to figure out what happened.
"That train can't come to a stop," ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. "A train that's over a mile long is going to take at least a mile to come to a stop by the time they realize that something is going on and hit their breaks."
The woman killed has been identified as Stephanie Trabue, 22, of Scottsburg, Indiana. Two other people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but there has not been an update on their conditions.
State Police investigators will likely request toxicology reports, but it is still unclear if drugs or alcohol may have contributed to the crash. The CSX Railroad has not responded to a request for comment.
