LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing University of Notre Dame student.
Annrose Jerry, 21, was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall on Notre Dame's campus. University police posted surveillance footage of Jerry around the time of her disappearance to its Facebook page Thursday evening.
Jerry lives on campus, police said, and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing an ankle length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle length skirt or dress.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, ISP said. Police asked that anyone who has seen Jerry or has information about her whereabouts call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.