LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old woman from Morgan County believed to be in danger.
ISP issued the alert on behalf of the Morgan County Sheriff's Department for Patsy R. Clark just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Clark is missing from Morgantown, Indiana, which is 31 miles south of Indianapolis. She was last seen Sunday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m. wearing a sweatshirt, color unknown, turned inside out, according to a news release from sate police.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 118 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. It is believed Clark may be driving a red 1990 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate VTL243.
Police said she is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.
No other information was provided.
