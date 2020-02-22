LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued by Indiana State Police for 81-year-old Lester Burbrink of Columbus, Indiana.
Lester Burbrink was last seen on Friday, Feb. 21 around 3:30 p.m. He was wearing a light gray or brown jacket and a dark hat. Burbrink was driving a gold 2011 Toyota Sienna with the license plate RMY591. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He is considered to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 379-1689 or call 9-1-1.
