LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is launching its "Click It or Ticket" campaign to educate drivers and save lives.
ISP Senior Trooper Jon Cain, one of those enforcing seat belt laws, said they make a difference.
"I have been to several [crashes] where they have been thrown from the vehicle," Cain said. "I've personally seen seat belts save lives."
ISP's annual campaign is used to increase seat belt enforcement in Indiana. The goal is to target drivers and passengers who are not buckled up.
The fine is $25, much less than most speeding citations, but police said the campaign is about education, not tickets.
"Stopping the driver of the vehicle and educating them that everybody in the vehicle must be wearing their seat belts," Cain said. "They could go down the road and get in an accident, and that seat belt can save their life."
In 2018, ISP issued 45,284 citations for seat belt violations. Troopers said the campaign will also target people who are not wearing seat-belts properly.
The "Click it or Ticket" initiative continues through Memorial Day weekend.
