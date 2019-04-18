LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over. It' the law in Indiana.
Indiana State Police Troopers are on the road this week to watch for distracted drivers who don't slow down or move over for stationary vehicles on the side of the road.
Indiana was the first state to pass a move over law in 1999 following the death of a police officer helping a stranded driver.
Under Indiana law, drivers should change lanes to steer clear of emergency or work vehicles stopped on the side of the road. If a lane change isn't safe, they must instead reduce speed to at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit.
In recent years, the law has been expanded to include stationary vehicles like utility crews, solid waste haulers, road, street and highway maintenance vehicles, as well as stationary survey or construction vehicles when displaying alternately flashing amber lights.
As part of a joint 'Move Over Law' traffic enforcement project, Indiana State Troopers have been out in force since April 14. The stepped up patrols will continue through April 20.
Distracted drivers face getting a ticket for violations like speeding, following too close, drifting from lane to lane and failing to use signal turns or lane changes.
Trooper Andrew Taylor says, "It's important to us to give us enough space to conduct our investigations or crash scene or traffic stop. Just give us enough space as we ultimately want to go home and see our families at the end of the day."
Officials say troopers don't always write tickets for violations of the Move Over law. About half of drivers stopped for failing to move over receive a written warning, with citations being issued for "particularly egregious violations of the law."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.