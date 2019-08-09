LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a bank robbery at a First Savings Bank in Morengo, Indiana.
Around 5:17 p.m. Friday, police said a man carrying a bag entered the bank, located at 165 East State Road 64, and demanded money from a teller. He then fled the scene on foot after receiving an unknown amount of money.
The man did not display a weapon during the robbery, police said, and no other customers were inside the bank at the time of the incident.
Police described the subject as a white male, approximately 40 years old, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a blue T-shirt and blue cargo pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 812-482-1441.
