CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police troopers are trailing school buses in order to make sure kids get to school safe.
Statistics show there are about 400 stop arm violations every day in the state of Indiana, and at least one every day in Greater Clark County Schools. So ISP and other law enforcement officers have stepped up patrols in the mornings and afternoons when kids are on and off buses.
"Unless there's a physical barrier between the two lanes, both lanes have to stop," ISP Tropper Justin Geltmaker said. "Whether it be it be grass or a concrete wall, some type of barrier in between them. If that's not there, you have to stop."
Chad Schenck, director of transportation for GCCS, said he has drivers call in violations every day. It's a problem that need's to be cracked down on, he said.
"Here, we've got more than 100 routes going every single day," Schenck said. "It's not uncommon for me to get a stop arm reported to me once a day."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb approved funds earlier this year that will create harsher punishment for those who break this law. The funds will also allow Greater Clark's transportation department to install stop arm cameras that will capture license plate numbers and driver photos when someone violates that law.
"We hope that that's a heavy burden and a heavy punishment that's levied on that driver, because it's not about 'Oh, I just didn't see that school bus,'" Schenck said. "It's a blatant disregard for stop arms and what they need to do to protect our kids."
ISP and transportation departments around the area are hoping the increased patrol and technology will fix this problem and force people to stop before an incident turns deadly.
"If you're that pressed for time, and if you're that impatient, quite honestly, find a different route," Schenck said.
