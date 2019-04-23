LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They didn't move over, so they got pulled over.
Troopers from Indiana State Police stopped hundreds of drivers last week for failing to obey the move-over law.
Police say an increase in construction zones made now the perfect time to target those who ignore the law.
The effort was focused on those who didn't change lanes when an emergency vehicle was on the side of the road.
More than 300 drivers were pulled over. Of that number, 115 were given tickets.
