LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the death of James Bryson has been doubled.
Indiana State Police announced Sunday that the reward has been raised from $5,000 to $10,000, according to a news release. Bryson's body was discovered at his sister's home at 11387 West County Road in French Lick, Indiana, on Dec. 27, 2016. Bryson was 66-years-old.
ISP wants to remind the public that any information may be helpful in potentially solving the case, and anyone with information should contact the police.
