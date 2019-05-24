LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis McCutcheon is one of many you'll see on southern Indiana's interstates this weekend.
ISP is cracking down on speeding, drunk drivers and anyone who isn't wearing a seat belt.
"We put as many of us out along the interstate as we can, because as people are traveling and seeing us, they think, 'Oh, I don't want to get pulled over and get a ticket.' So they slow down," McCutcheon said.
Troopers are watching out for drivers speeding on I-65, I-265 and those coming over the Lewis & Clark Bridge.
"You'll catch them coming down there where they've sped across the bridge real fast," he said. "They'll be slowing down and still be over the speed limit."
Radars can detect speeds from over 1,000 feet away. One person got a $171 ticket for driving 77 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Troopers are also making a major push to ensure drivers and passengers wear their seat belts. One man who was not buckled up received a $25 ticket and a court date.
At night, troopers will keep an eye out for drunk drivers.
"We definitely try to catch those people before they get out here and hurt people," McCutcheon said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.