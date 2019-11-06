LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say its 18th Prescription Drug Takeback Day was a success.
On Oct. 26, Indiana residents were asked to bring their unused, unwanted or expired medications to designated locations to be properly disposed of.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Indiana residents safely disposed of 16,483 pounds of unused medication at 88 locations.
The same results show that 14,102 pounds of medication were disposed of in Kentucky across 94 collection sites.
"Kudos to everyone who helped protect their loved ones from substance misuse by safely disposing a total of over eight tons of medication," said Jim McClelland, Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement. "We hope more people will take advantage of convenient prescription drop-off locations available year-round across Indiana."
