LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police (ISP) is accepting applications for its 82nd Recruit Academy.
According to a news release, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, between the ages of 21 and 40 years old by the appointment date on June 16, 2022, meet minimum vision standard, possess a valid driver's license, be willing to serve anywhere in Indiana and be a high school graduate or hold a general equivalence diploma (GED).
After completion of the training academy, the starting salary is $48,000.
Applications are due by Aug. 22.
