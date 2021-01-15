LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is accepting applications for its 81st Recruit Academy.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens between the ages of 21 and 40, have a driver's license and be a high school graduate. They must also be willing to serve anywhere in the state of Indiana.
After completing the training academy, the starting annual salary is $48,000
Current law enforcement officers are encouraged to apply.
