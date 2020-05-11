LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old who is accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a crash killing two people in Madison, Indiana, in January was served with a warrant Monday charging him with reckless homicide.
Blake Coombs also faces two counts of resisting law enforcement causing death, police said.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that Coombs led officers on a chase through southern Indiana in the afternoon of Jan. 9 before he lost control of his vehicle on state Route 256 in Madison. The vehicle left the road and hit two utility poles.
The front passenger, Tyler Cooley, 18, of Hanover; and a backseat passenger, Brooklyn James 19, of Madison, died in the crash. Coombs was airlifted to a Louisville area hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Coombs was unlicensed and that blood tests showed he had controlled substances and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.
ISP said officers served the warrant Monday at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility, where Coombs has been held on an unrelated charge since being released from the hospital.
Police said that Coombs will “soon” make an initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Related Stories:
- 2 dead after police chase ends in crash in Jefferson County, Indiana
- Teen accused of leading police on chase that killed 2 people appears in Louisville courtroom
- UPDATE: Parents say teen killed in Ind. crash seen waving arms from window, wanted police chase to stop
- Businesses in Madison, Indiana raising money to help families of 2 teens killed in crash
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.