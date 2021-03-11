LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he was shot and killed by Indiana State Police Wednesday afternoon.
According to a news release from the police agency, the encounter began at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when authorities in Brown County, Indiana, asked surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Martin Louis Douglas Jr., of Nineveh, Indiana.
The agency said Douglas was "despondent" and could be armed. He was reported to be driving a maroon Ford pickup truck eastbound toward Bartholomew County, and it was believed that he may have intended to harm one or more people.
An officer with the Columbus Police Department spotted Douglas' truck near County Road 450 South and County Road 300 West in Bartholomew County and tried to stop the vehicle, according to the news release, but Douglas refused to stop. Officers from other departments including the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Police say witnesses saw Douglas "driving erratically and at high speeds." Officers placed tire deflation devices on the road in an effort to stop Douglas, but Douglas managed to evade them initially. But he eventually ran over one of the devices near CR 300 West and State Road 58 south of Columbus.
At that point, police say he stopped on the road and fired 15 rounds at officers from an AR-15 style rifle, hitting two Columbus Police Department vehicles and one Indiana State Police SUV. Police returned fire.
According to the news release, Douglas drove into a corn field near CR 300 West and Deaver Road, stopping his truck several hundred feet from the roadway.
Officers eventually surrounded his truck and the Columbus Police Department SWAT team arrived a short time later. The South Zone Indiana Police SWAT team was also on hand.
After a five-hour standoff, at about 5:40 p.m., police say Douglas got out of his vehicle, grabbed another AR-15 rifle from the back of his truck.
At that point, ISP SWAT team members opened fire and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is being investigated by ISP Sellersburg Post detectives and crime scene technicians.
