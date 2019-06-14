SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- From traffic violations to serious drug charges, more than a dozen people have been arrested by a special southern Indiana police unit.
In just a few days, the unit that works out of Indiana State Police Post No. 45 in Sellersburg has uncovered some potentially deadly drugs and made several arrests.
Master Trooper Mark Lamaster, one of eight officers assigned to ISP's All Crimes Policing (ACP) squad, is armed with his radar gun, but speeders are not his only priority this weekend.
The unit uses traffic enforcement to target illegal drugs. During one stop, Lamaster spotted the tip of a loaded handgun. The driver said he had a conceal carry permit, but Lamaster did his due diligence before returning the weapon.
Since Wednesday, the special unit has arrested more than a dozen people on drug-related charges.
The officers are targeting drivers on Interstate 65 in Clark and Scott Counties.
On another stop, police said the man behind the wheel was not a legal driver. Troopers also suspected there were illegal drugs, so the K-9 unit was brought in, the car was thoroughly searched, and the driver taken into custody.
"We use the K-9s throughout this saturation patrol," Lamaster said.
All of the arrests started with a traffic violation, but police said training, instincts and even the driver's behavior did the rest.
"They maintain that level of nervousness from the beginning of the traffic stop until the end," Lamaster said.
If you have any information about illegal drugs in Clark and Scott Counties, you can call ISP's new tip line at (812)-248-4378.
