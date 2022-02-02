SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is preparing for Thursday's winter storm, calling the situation an "all-hands-on-deck" event.
Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP's Sellersburg Post said all troopers are being called in, days off are canceled Thursday and Friday, and 12-hour shifts are expected.
He said ISP is hoping for the best but preparing for whatever may come.
"If you can stay home, please do," Huls said. "Don't just assume if you have a large vehicle or or four-wheel drive that's going to get you through icy conditions."
Master Trooper Philip Hensley, a driving instructor with ISP, spends a lot of time training troopers behind the wheel. His best piece of advice is to stay off the roads if possible.
"If you can stay home and avoid whatever kind of weather we're going to have, stay home and avoid it," he said.
However, he recognizes that for some essential workers or in cases of emergencies, staying home isn't an option. He said if someone has to be on the road, take it slow and make sure to keep a good distance between cars.
"The No. 1 thing is patience," he said. "You cannot be in hurry."
He said if drivers hit a patch of ice, don't panic and don't slam on the brakes. He said, instead, gently turn the wheel to correct it.
"If you start spinning to the right, gently turn the wheel to the left," Hensley said. "Don't make it a jerk. Don't make it abrupt."
Huls said detectives are changing back into uniforms to help during this event. He said ISP's policy is to respond to injury and non-injury accidents.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.