GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police will investigate misconduct allegations involving a southern Indiana police chief and sergeant.
Last week, the Georgetown Town Council suspended Chief Denny Kunkel and Sgt. Charlie Morgan for alleged misconduct, leaving the town without half of its police force.
On Monday night, town leaders announced the ISP Special Investigation Section out of Indianapolis will investigate.
"The town council has a duty and responsibility to conduct an investigation respecting any employee's alleged misconduct," Town Council Attorney Kristi Fox said Monday while reading a prepared statement. "The council would ask that you respect the process and not engage in threats or rumors."
The council suspended the officers during a special meeting last week, and some residents complained they didn't have more notice.
"It was something that we all felt needed attention immediately," Town Council Vice President Joshua Cavanaugh. "It was something that we didn't know about before."
The town asked ISP to take over the investigation, which it agreed to do.
Town leaders would not answer any questions Monday about the nature of the misconduct allegations.
However, the Indiana State Board of Accounts confirmed it is investigating a case of possible misappropriation of funds in Georgetown. The state would not say if it involved the officers, citing confidentiality.
A spokesperson said Georgetown reached out to them on Sept. 12, which is one day after the town voted to suspend the officers.
The two officers remain on paid administrative leave.
There have been rumors of the town disbanding its police force, but the town addressed those at the meeting, saying they aren't true.
The full text of the council's statement is below:
"September 16, 2019
As you are aware the Police Chief, Dennis Kunkel, and Sergeant, Chares Morgan, were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of alleged misconduct. The Indiana State Police Special Investigation Section, out of Indianapolis, was requested to handle the investigation into the allegations. At this time, they confirmed that the request was approved. The Town Council is not handling the investigation. Kathy Haller is the point person to assist the board with cooperating and communicating information or documents associated with this matter and in no way is she the investigator related to these allegations. The Town Council, as well as the Clerk's office, will cooperate with the Indiana State Police, as well as any other agencies, to provide any and all documents or information that are requested.
As you might understand, the Board is not at liberty to discuss or disclose any additional information at this time. The Town Council will not be answering questions or providing any further comments until the investigation is complete. Any further questions can be directed to the Indiana State Police, Special Investigations Section.
The Town Council has a duty and responsibility to conduct an investigation respecting any employees alleged misconduct. The Council would ask that you respect the process and not engage in threats or rumors.
To address rumors, the Town Council has not plans at this time to close the Georgetown Police Department or have the Sheriff take over. With that said, the Sheriff's department is responsible for the County as a whole, which includes the Town. As always, they will assist the Town and be present in the Town for your protection.
The Goergetown Town Council."
