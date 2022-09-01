LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby.
"It is a little nerve-racking at first but kind of have to calm yourself and you know, we're actually doing this," ISP Trooper Mackenzi Alexander said. "It's two lives that are in your hands at this point, so you really have to zone in and focus on what matters."
Alexander is only months into her job with ISP. She helped deliver a baby boy on Wednesday in French Lick.
The mother was in labor and didn't think she'd make it to the hospital. So, with the help of an Orange County firefighter, Trooper Alexander delivered the child.
That also required her to unwrap the umbilical cord from around the boy's neck and arm. Alexander has had some EMT training.
Both the baby and the mom are doing well. The mother asked Alexander if she'd like to name the baby but she said that job is up to the mom.
