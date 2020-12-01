LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper has surpassed 1,000 DUI arrests.
ISP Master Trooper Mick Dockery, who began his career with the department in December 1999, patrols Elkhart and St. Joseph counties specifically for drunk drivers, according to a news release.
“Sometimes good people make bad decisions. It’s not uncommon for someone that I’ve arrested to thank me or shake my hand,” Dockery said.
Dockery said his job isn't about the numbers, it's about preventing tragedy.
“For me it’s not about how many people I can put in jail, but about keeping the community safe, and making a positive impact on a person that has put themselves in a bad situation," he said.
He said he's often asked how many DUI arrests he has made, and he typically answers two, which is the number of DUI deaths he couldn't prevent in his career.
Dockery said the first death was a teenage girl who died in front of him early in his career after a drunken driving accident. The second death was when a friend was killed by a drunken driver in 2008.
“Both incidents involved tragic deaths that could have been prevented, and I’ve seen firsthand the pain and suffering it causes for those families and friends whose lives are forever affected by the consequences,” Dockery says.
Dockey said he will never know the number of lives that were saved because of the 1,000 arrests, "but lives were undoubtedly saved."
