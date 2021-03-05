TELL CITY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper took drastic measures to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.
In a release, ISP says 911 calls began coming in to the Spencer County Sheriff's Department about 11:20 p.m. about a driver speeding the wrong way on westbound I-64. The car nearly hit multiple eastbound vehicles head-on.
County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Reylingy caught up with the vehicle at the 79-mile marker and tried to stop it, but the driver kept going.
That's when ISP Trooper Christopher Rainey parked his cruiser across both lanes of I-64 at the 86-mile marker. Fortunately, the driver stopped about 45-feet before he would have hit Rainey's vehicle.
Police say Kevin S. Degraff, 54, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was intoxicated, belligerent and resisted arrest. Officers obtained a warrant for Degraff to get a chemical test at a local hospital. Police say he was three times the legal limit for intoxication.
Degraff was taken to the Perry County Detention Center and faces multiple felony charges. He would also face charges in Spencer, Dubois and Crawford counties.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.