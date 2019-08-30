LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Labor Day weekend upon us, law enforcement officials are reminding people not to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.
To make sure drivers heed that advice, Indiana State Police troopers are stepping up DUI enforcement through Labor Day. They will be looking for drivers under the influence, as well as any other safety violations.
According to a news release, during the Labor Day weekend in 2018, there were 2,101 crashes in Indiana, resulting in 507 injuries and 15 deaths. That's why troopers would like to remind all motorists that they must do their part to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads.
Police say the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign focuses on catching drunk drivers, distracted drivers and people who aren't wearing seat belts.
Police are also encouraging the public to call 911 if an impaired driver is spotted.
The increased patrols started Friday.
