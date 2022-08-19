NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause.
Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
Some troopers on the ground were collecting money, and anyone who donated was rewarded with a free doughnut.
Those who gave $10 or more also got a free coffee.
"We don't always get to see a cop on a roof with a doughnut," Huls said. "(We're) trying to grab some attention, raise some money for a great cause. There are a lot of great athletes across Indiana, and this supports them in many different ways."
The fundraiser took place Friday morning at 25 different Dunkin' locations in Indiana.
