LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested in northwest Indiana Tuesday after police say a state trooper found more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana in the van he was driving.
According to a news release, it happened in Lake County, around 11:15 a.m. That's when a trooper with the state's All Crimes Policing team stopped a van on Interstate 65 near the 240 mile-marker at the Lowell exit for "a moving violation." During the stop, a K9 alerted tropers to search the vehicle after sniffing outside the van.
Police say they found 38 large boxes and six black garbage bags, wrapped in black plastic, containing 1,264 individually sealed bags with "green plant material," totaling 1,275 pounds. The release says the plant material was field tested and determined to be marijuana.
Police say the marijuana has a "conservative estimated street value" of approximately $5.7-$8.5 million.
Police arrested the driver, 31-year-old Christopher S. Colburn, from McKinleyville, California. He's being held in the Lake County Jail on preliminary felony charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
