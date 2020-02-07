LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Indiana State Police trooper has resigned after another charge was filed against him in an arson investigation.
Jeremy Galloway, 44, faces an animal cruelty charge in addition to two counts of arson, one count of arson with intent to defraud and one count of insurance fraud. He was arrested and taken to Perry County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion that he set hire to his Tell City, Indiana, home and motorcycles in October 2019.
Two of Galloway's dogs died in the fire, police said. His house was damaged, while a separate building housing his motorcycles was destroyed.
The Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office launched an criminal investigation into the fire after determining it was caused by arson. ISP delivered its report to the Perry County Prosecutor’s office, and authorities filed criminal charges against Galloway and issued an arrest warrant.
Court records show Galloway is out on bond until trial.
