LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested early Wednesday after police say he led Indiana State Troopers on a chase in a stolen SUV.
According to release from Indiana State Police, it started around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday when troopers received an alert to be on the lookout for a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer that had been reported stolen to the Salem Police Department. A short time later, the Blazer was spotted on SR 56, just east of Salem.
The driver of the Blazer -- 25-year-old Austin T. Gayheart from Viper, Kentucky -- refused to stop when a trooper tried to pull him over. Police say Gayheart continued driving, and turned on Elk Creek Road before he lost control and drove into a ditch. Police say Gayheart tried to run away on foot before the trooper caught up with him.
After Gayheart was in custody, police found a loaded pistol as well as suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.
Gayheart, a convicted felon, facing the following charges: possession of firearm by serious violent felon; possession of methamphetamine; possession of heroin; possession of a controlled substance; resisting law enforcement; possession of stolen property; and possession of marijuana.
Gayheart could also be charged with vehicle theft by authorities in Salem.
