LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State University will require masks for everyone inside buildings on its campus, FOX59 reported Monday.
University employees, students and campus visitors will have to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, starting on Aug. 3.
In a letter sent from the university's president Deborah Curtis, the school in Terre Haute will keep the requirement in effect until further notice.
"This is not an easy decision to make, but it is the right and responsible course of action in light of recent announcements from federal and state public health officials," Curtis said in her statement.
Curtis said that by resuming the requirement, in-person academic and campus life activities can be preserved throughout the upcoming academic year.
ISU will not mandate vaccinations, but Curtis encouraged students and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
