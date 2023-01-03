LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harrison County couple.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jim and Lena Ferree. They were last seen driving near their home in Laconia, Indiana about 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
The couple may be in their 2009 Blue 2500 Chevy Silverado bearing Indiana license plate TK747NEA. The truck has black and red “Farmall” front license plate.
Lena Ferree is 89-years old and described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes. She also has onset dementia. Jim Ferree is 90 and described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes. The sheriff's department said he has no history of dementia, but he may have become confused while driving in heavy rains at night.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has enlisted the help of volunteers, EMA personnel from Harrison, Clark and Floyd Counties as well as fire departments from Boone Township, Elizabeth and New Middletown to search more than 700 miles of roads in Harrison and Floyd Counties in Indiana and Meade County in Kentucky.
Authorities are asking anyone traveling the roadways to pay close attention to embankments, wood lines, driveways, parking lots or any other location where the Ferree’s truck may be parked and/or stranded.
Anyone with information is asked call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812)738-3911.
