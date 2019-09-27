LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana woman accused of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter and leaving her body in a trash bag inside a shed plans to seek a mental illness defense.
According to a report by Fox 59, court records show Amanda Carmack, 34, filed a "notice of mental disease or defect" in Grand County.
Earlier this month, Carmack confessed to strangling Skylea Carmack to death. The 10-year-old was reported missing on Aug. 31, prompting a Silver Alert and a large search by volunteers and law enforcement.
Police say Amanda Carmack came to the police station on Sept. 4 and confessed to killing her stepdaughter. Hours after the confession, police found the girl's body stuffed in a trash bag inside a shed on the family's property. She had been strangled.
Carmack told police she'd gotten angry with her stepdaughter but didn't specify why, according to investigators. The Grant County Coroner's Office said the girl's cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation."
Carmack waived her right to counsel but has been assigned a public defender, according to court records.
Prosecutors said they planned to seek a life sentence without parole in the case. Her trial is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
Related stories:
- Ind. woman accused of strangling 10-year-old stepdaughter to death says she wants to represent herself
- Police say Indiana 10-year-old's body found 'in tight fetal position'; stepmother officially charged
- Gas City, Ind. community holds vigil to remember 10-year-old Skylea Carmack
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.