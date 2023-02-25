LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Financial aid professionals from all across Indiana will be volunteering on Sunday to help college-bound students and their families.
College Goal Sunday is a free program that helps Indiana students file applications for student aid. The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans.
For many families, this process is too complicated and time consuming but it can be done in less than an afternoon.
Some of the nearby financial aid clinics include Jasper, Sellersburg and Madison.
