LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superintendents at Indiana school districts are coming together to ask the state to prioritize educators receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Six superintendents in Johnson County, Indiana, near Indianapolis, sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday. The letter says, now that Johnson County returned to yellow and students are back in class, “We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the anxiety and fear that this decision brings to our educators," according to Fox59.
"Let's make sure we have the vaccinations for our high impact people of our elderly, but at the same time we know that education — just like in the medical field — they are doing some incredible work, and we want them safe," Tim Edsell, the superintendent for Nineveh-Hensely-Jackson United School Corporation said in the letter.
Several other states, including Kentucky, have prioritized teachers receiving the vaccine.
Holcomb and health leaders have said the state will prioritize shots for those at the biggest risk of death and hospitalization until the state has received more doses.
