LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superintendents in Indiana are calling on the state to address statewide testing.
I-Learn is intended to measure student achievement and growth, but educators think this isn't the year for it. Eight superintendents sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Education requesting a change to the I-Learn requirements.
The letter said planning for I-Learn could be a burden on "virtual families."
The test was waived last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Department of Education said its working with lawmakers to make sure schools are not held accountable for the results but that the data from this spring is critical to analyze the learning gaps.
