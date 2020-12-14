LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended all jury trials in the state until March 1, citing the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was announced Monday afternoon.
"We have hope hat 2021 will bring improved conditions. But hoping is not enough. There is more we must do, and we must act now," Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement. "Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations, including through remote proceedings."
To date, the virus has contributed to the deaths of more than 6,000 Indiana residents.
