LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Supreme Court suspended three judges for their respective roles in a May 1 brawl that resulted in two of the judges being shot.
According to a ruling by the court, Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams will be suspended for 60 days, beginning immediately. That suspension will end on Monday, Jan. 13. Clark Circuit Judge Bradley Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell will be suspended for 30 days, beginning on Friday, Nov. 22, and ending on Monday, Dec. 23.
Adams released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the ruling:
"Today I received the order from the Supreme Court regarding my actions on May 1st and my suspension. I am thankful to the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration and the Indiana Judicial Qualifications Commission who worked with me from the beginning to resolve this matter. As a Judge we are held to a higher standard of conduct and on May 1st I failed to behave in a manner that my position requires. I am fully aware of the embarrassment I have brought to the Indiana Judiciary, my family and specifically my community. There is not a minute in the day that I don't think about the significant repercussions my actions have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions as they neither met my expectations or the expectations placed upon me as a judicial officer. I again give my sincere apologies to the my family and my community. I am thankful this matter has come to a resolution and for all the prayers and support as I continue to recover from this incident. With God’s grace, I look forward to returning to work and continuing to serve our community. I hope that the community can accept my sincere apology and remorse for my actions.
Thank you. Andrew Adams"
The announcement came months after the brawl, which took place outside a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis.
According to court records, Bell gave the middle finger gesture toward two men in an SUV, and the fight that broke out escalate to a shooting that left fellow Adams and Jacobs seriously injured. Adams had damage to his colon and bowels, while Jacobs, who was shot twice in the abdomen, suffered damage to his liver.
Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty to battery in connection with the incident on Nov. 1. Another man, Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. Kaiser's trial starts later in November.
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications Commission filed disciplinary charges against the three judges involved, which resulted in the Indiana Supreme Court's ruling.
Adams pleaded guilty in September to a charge of misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident.
