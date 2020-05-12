LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 25,127.
The Indiana State Health Department said 33 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,444. To date, 150,510 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 146,688 on Monday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 136, followed by Lake County with 50 new cases. The Lake County totals include East Chicago and Gary as well.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 389 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 238.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.