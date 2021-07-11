LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Indiana Task Force 1 team have been assisting search crews in Surfside, Florida at the site of Miami condo collapse.
The task force is made up of first responders mostly from central Indiana. The team was deployed on June 30, and includes about 80 members, five police dogs and several pieces of heavy machinery.
#INTF1 #Views #surfsidebuildingcollapse #FEMA pic.twitter.com/l5jXTg2F7b— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) July 10, 2021
The team has searched through the debris, looking for victims. On Sunday, the death toll rose to 90 in the Surfside condo complex, with 217 people accounted for and 31 others "potentially unaccounted for," according to CNN.
Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams across the country that were federally deployed to help in Miami.
We are #strongforsurfside #FEMA pic.twitter.com/gCvM3GTn8W— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) July 11, 2021
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.