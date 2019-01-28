LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana teacher and coach could lose his job, after a photo surfaced showing him in blackface.
Richard Gist works in Brown County as a substitute high school teacher and assistant track and football coach.
A photo was found on Facebook showing Gist in blackface makeup.
According to a report from WXIN Fox 59, the superintendent dismissed him on Friday after getting calls about the photo. She's recommended to the school board that Gist be fired.
Gist says he believes the photo was taken out of context.
"In approximately 2008 or -7, or thereabouts, on Halloween, I dressed up as Bob Marley, a character that I admire who spreads love, peace, and hope, and I dressed up as this person out of respect for him and what he believes and not in the intent of offending anybody or insinuating that another race is superior to any other," he said.
Gist is currently on unpaid leave.
