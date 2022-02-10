INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Educators are packing the Indiana Capitol to make their voices heard, continuing the fight over a controversial education bill putting lawmakers and teachers at odds.
Dressed in red, carrying posters and demanding respect, Indiana teachers have spent the last week at the capital calling on lawmakers to listen to educators on House Bill 1134.
"The point is to be present, let them know that we are concerned about every decision they make up there and we are paying attention," said Mark Felix, the president for Greater Clark County Schools Education Association.
HB 1134 would make teachers post all lesson materials for parents able to review them. It would also give parents the power to opt their students out of certain topics and create a committee compromised of parents and educators to review teachers lessons plans.
The bill was proposed by Indiana state Rep. Tony Cook, R-32.
"The overriding intent of this bill is to provide curricular transparency as well as to empower parents by returning them the opportunity to participate in the curriculum process," Cook said when introducing the bill on the House floor.
But hundreds of teachers, like Felix, are against the bill. He made the drive to Indianapolis this week to meet with southern Indiana lawmakers.
"It's good for them just to hear from, you know, boots on the ground — teachers — about how this is going to affect our lives and our day-to-day teaching," Felix said.
Felix said the goal is to get at least 200 teachers to the Capitol each day to to make enough noise to either kill the bill or make sure there are amendments.
"Something we can all live with," Felix said.
State Sen. Linda Rogers, R-11, is the bill's Senate sponsor. A spokesperson for Rogers said she is still working on making changes to the bill based on feedback she receives.
The bill will be debated and voted on by a committee before a full vote in the Senate.
