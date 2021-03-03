LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden wants to get all teachers vaccinated by the end of March, but Indiana is one of only about a dozen states where most teachers aren't yet eligible for vaccines.
The Indiana State Teachers Association agrees that educators should be a priority in the state's vaccine plan, saying teachers have been putting their lives at risk for months to make sure children get a quality education.
Gov. Eric Holcomb previously said the state was prioritizing shots specifically for those at the biggest risk of hospitalization and death.
He's expected to provide an update on the state's pandemic response at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
